Halloween Special w/ Y U QT, AE86 + more

Wigwam
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsDublin
€6.50

About

🕸🕷HALLOWEEN SPECIAL AT WIGWAM w/ Y U QT, AE86, M4A4 + MORE 🕸🕷

We are beyond excited to announce that we will be returning to Wigwam for a Full Venue Halloween Special Takeover this October 31st! 🎃

Joining us on the night is Y U QT, the UK fast risin Read more

Presented by Human Error & Sense.

Lineup

Y U QT, M4A4

Venue

Wigwam

Dublin 1, 54 Abbey Street Middle, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

