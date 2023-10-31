DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Rockwood Open Mic Night (Halloween Special)

Belgrave Music Hall
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

As always, our open mic's offer a variety of performances, from bands, to singer-songwriters to poets! We welcome all the funky people of all ages, genders and abilities to perform or chill out in the audience.

Performers - We operate on a first come firs Read more

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs