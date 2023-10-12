Top track

Dj LK da Escócia - Tubarão Te Amo

Visão Party

PAMELA
Thu, 12 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Visão Party est un évènement musical qui s'inspire des célèbres "Baile" brésiliennes, mettant en avant le partage de la culture et de la musique.

Pour cette troisième édition, nous avons réuni une sélection de DJs en provenance de Paris et Rio de Janei Read more

Présenté par le Pamela.

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

