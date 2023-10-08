Top track

Theo Alexander - Hammer Frenzy

Newly Minted: Theo Alexander + Fen, Dau, Cameron Graham

Servant Jazz Quarters
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

From July - October, Newly Minted comes to some of London's best independent music venues for a season of free entry live music nights dedicated to unearthing the very best of the UK’s emerging music scene.

For this night, we bring you Theo Alexander + Fe Read more

Presented by Earth Cruises.
Lineup

1
Theo Alexander, Dau, Cameron Graham and 1 more

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

