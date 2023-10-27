Top track

Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing

The Hustle: A Classic Disco Halloween [Fri, 10/27]

Skybar at Mondrian
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlove by Night

Presents:

The Hustle

A Classic Disco Halloween

Inspired by the music of:

Chic・Giorgio Moroder ・ Donna Summer ・Roxy Music ・ABBA ・ Bee Gees ・ Blondie ・ Boney M ・ Earth Wind & Fire ・ Space ・ Kano ・Lipps Inc.・ Sister Sledge ・Michael Jackso...

Presented by ORLOVE
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

