Loscil / Lawrence English, Teasips

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
$25

Black Editions Presents Loscil / Lawrence English and Teasips (Angela Frances Wilson).

Loscil (Scott Morgan) and Lawrence English present a live AV edition of their collaborative album Colours of Air (kranky, 2023). Drawing from the rich palette of pipe...

Black Editions LLC
Loscil, Lawrence English, Teasips

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

