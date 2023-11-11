Top track

Ben Klock - Subzero

Unlock Your City: Ben Klock, X CLUB. Nur Jaber, Cleric + more

E1
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Warehouse

The Berghain resident and Klockworks boss Ben Klock makes his long awaited return to the Warehouse. He remains one of Europe’s techno stalwarts and his Klockworks label has platformed talents such as Fadi Mohem. A leader of the techno movement,...

Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

3
Ben Klock, Nur Jaber, Gaël and 3 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

