Top track

Ugliest Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Annabel Lee, Dolly Dagger, Satellite Citi, Iress

The Paramount
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ugliest Love
Got a code?

About

Coconut Spaceship Presents: Galactic Graveyard

w/ Annabel Lee, Dolly Dagger (EP Release), Satellite Citi, Iress

DJ sets by Xinovia and Sirenz

Plus Vendors, Tattoos, Costume Contest + Otherworldly Experiences celebrating Halloween weekend

All Ages!

All...

Presented by Coconut Spaceship

Lineup

Annabel Lee, Satellite Citi, Iress

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.