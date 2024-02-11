Top track

Lionheart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SERENITY

Downstairs at the Dome
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lionheart
Got a code?

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

NEMESIS AD EUROPE TOUR

SERENITY

plus special guests TEMPERANCE

and TULIP

14+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Tulip, Temperance, Serenity

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.