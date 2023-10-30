DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mark Lowrey's Fright Night

recordBar
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$14.17
About

A solo live piano film scoring of The Wall and Nosferatu by Mark Lowrey.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by recordBar.

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States

Doors open7:00 pm

