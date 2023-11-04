Top track

Music of Daniel Schmidt and the Berkeley Gamelan

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
$26

About

Recital and UPEND present The Music of Daniel Schmidt and the Berkeley Gamelan

This occasion marks the first Los Angeles concert of American gamelan composer Daniel Schmidt (b. 1942) in nearly 40 years. Schmidt was central to the development of American G Read more

Presented by Recital and UPEND
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Daniel Schmidt, The Berkeley Gamelan, SARAH DAVACHI and 1 more

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

