Pongamos que hablo de Joaquín tocando por Joaquín Sabina

Sala Clamores
Mon, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
* La entrada incluye un softdrink. (Vino, cerveza o refresco)

La banda "Pongamos que hablo de Joaquín" rinden tributo al artista madrileño Joaquín Sabina. Un respetuoso recorrido por todas las épocas del gran Joaquín Sabina que nos transportará desde sus Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

