Iron Chic, Heavy Hex, Anxioushum, Cell

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
$22.83

About

Friday, November 24th

Iron Chic

Heavy Hex

Anxioushum

Cell

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7PM

16+

$18 ADV

$20 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Iron Chic, HEAVYHEX, anxioushum and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

