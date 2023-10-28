DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ABODE Halloween - The Haunted Big Top

Hitchin Priory
Sat, 28 Oct, 12:00 pm
DJHitchin
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ABODE Halloween is BACK and we're cranking it up a level... Prepare to enter the haunted big top as we take over Hitchin Priory in Hertfordshire for a massive party on Oct 28th!

Expect a festival big top, crazy production, 3,000 ravers and a MASSIVE lineu Read more

Presented by ABODE.

Lineup

4
Arielle Free, GW Harrison, Low Steppa and 4 more

Venue

Hitchin Priory

Tilehouse Street, Hitchin, SG5 2DY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

