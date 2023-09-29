DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fejka per Time zones

Officina degli Esordi
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsBari
€6.14
About

BIGLIETTI TIME ZONES 2023

Fejkà (Germ) Accostato a Christian Löffler che lo ha voluto nella sua etichetta, (Ki Records), F. è immerso in paesaggi onirici che creano atmosfere morbide e ariose, regalando alla dance-hall una inconsueta raffinatezza. Fejká' Read more

Presented by Associazione Culturale Time Zones.
Lineup

Fejká

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

