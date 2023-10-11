DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yukon Blonde

Lee's Palace
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 39.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Yukon Blonde at Lee's Palace

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Yukon Blonde

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

