Hoe__mies x Neowarras ft. TAAHLIAH

Zulú Klub
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyValencia
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Germany's most celebrated femme-focused club night, Hoe__mies, and Spanish sister collective, Neowarras, are celebrating the first stop of their tour in Barceloka with the dreamiest gang.

Expect fast music from the hottest local and international DJs:

Präsentiert von Hoe__mies.

Lineup

Ariezzz , TAAHLIAH, Meg10 and 2 more

Venue

Zulú Klub

Carrer Benito Pérez Galdós 39, 46960 Aldaia, Valencia, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

