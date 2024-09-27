Top track

This Is the Day

The The - Ensouled World Tour 2024

The Civic at The Halls
Fri, 27 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWolverhampton
£53.75

About

DHP Family Presents
The The

14s and under to be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

The The

Venue

The Civic at The Halls

North Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

