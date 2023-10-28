Top track

Joli bébé

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Naza x DJ Bens

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 28 Oct, 12:00 am
GigsNantes
€22

About

Naza & DJ Bens sur la scène du Warehouse pour un showcase exclusif !

Après avoir sorti cet été le titre "Ça va !" visionné plus d'1,2 million de fois sur YouTube, le duo vient le jouer en live au Warehouse !

Joli bébé, Loin de moi ou encore Putain de mer Read more

Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.

Lineup

Naza, DJ Bens

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open12:00 am

