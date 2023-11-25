Top track

Decompression

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Harrison BDP b2b Black Loops All Night Long

Village Underground
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Decompression
Got a code?

About

Black Loops and Harrison BDP bring their infamous b2b to Village Underground. Deep groove-laden sounds all night long.

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, please contact DICE through the Help Centre. Read more

Presented by Percolate.

Lineup

Harrison BDP, Black Loops

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.