The History of Studio Ghibli with Shiro Yoshioka

The Grove
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkNewcastle
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Studio Ghibli is one of the globe’s favourite film studios, bringing us classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. Hayao Miyazaki, the director of these films, and the theme of ecology are often seen as synonymous with the name Read more

Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

The Grove

1 Saint Michael's Road, Byker, Newcastle NE6 1LQ
Doors open7:00 pm

