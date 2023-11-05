Top track

Hotline TNT - Protocol

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hotline TNT

The Lanes
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hotline TNT - Protocol
Got a code?

About

Hotline TNT’s second LP 'Cartwheel' is an endlessly romantic testament to reaching for something that slips forever out of grasp. The byproduct of Anderson’s decades-long quest to pin down the surging sound long in his head, Hotline TNT has come to notice Read more

Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Hotline TNT

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.