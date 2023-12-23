DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amplify and Friends London Xmas Party

Scala
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Def:inition & Drumatics presents

AMPLIFY & FRIENDS

LONDON XMAS PARTY

Saturday 23rd December 2023

Scala London

10pm until 5am (last entry 2am)

Join one of the rising stars in the D&B Scene for his very first headline show in London, following to sell Read more

Presented by Def:inition & Drumatics

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.