DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since releasing his first 12-inch in 2005, Shonky has cultivated a signature sound - a style all of his own that has been part of his continuing success. He is one of the key exports from his hometown Paris, helping to re-establish the city’s prominence on
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.