Thank’s God it’s Friday

Lumière Pisa
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJPisa
€11.50
Finalmente è venerdì, il pensiero di tutti noi, ma anche il titolo e il mood del nostro evento per questo venerdì 6 ottobre!

Il cinema Lumiere e l'associazione The Thing sono lieti di ospitare T.G.I.F. con una serata Dj set imperdibile!

Presentato da The Thing.

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

