Childish Gambino Live Reinterpretation

The Globe
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dreamflower Collective present: Childish Gambino ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Live Re-Interpretation Tour

Sheffield's 8-piece jazz-funk ensemble Dreamflower Collective will be taking their insatiable live re-interpretation of Childish Gambino's 'Awaken, My Love!'

Venue

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open7:00 pm

