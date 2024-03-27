Top track

Elephant Stone - A Silent Moment

Elephant Stone

Comet Ping Pong
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Wednesday, March 27th 2023
Elephant Stone + TBA
9pm - $18 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

ELEPHANT STONE
Montreal, QC
https://elephantstonemusic.bandcamp.com/

With a remarkable journey spanning over a decade, Elephant Stone has established itself as a v Read more

Rediscover Fire Booking
Lineup

Elephant Stone

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

