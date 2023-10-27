DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DickAppointment Presents: WHORROR HOUSE Vol. 3

H0l0
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DickAppointment Presents: WHORROR HOUSE VOL. 3 – a night for the gworls, trick, and trade 👻 In partnership with Housing Works and Powered by Jack'd.

DickAppointment's WHORROR HOUSE is our biggest event of the year and we're bringing you:

🔥 2 Rooms

🔥 Read more

Presented by DickAppointment.

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.