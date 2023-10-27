DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fiel Fridays

Los Globos
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

**** FIEL FRIDAYS HOLLWYOOD 18+ *****

2 ROOMS

FRIDAY October 27th, 2023

LINE STARTS AT 9 pm

10:00PM - 2:00 AM

REGGAETON, HIPHOP, EDM & POP!

BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW BEFORE WE SELL OUT!!

Share this link with all your friends, post in groups, txt o Read more

Presented by FIEL FRIDAYS GROUP .

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.