Tagabow: Expansion Pak Movie Release

Ukie Club
17 Oct - 18 Oct
Philadelphia
$17.85
About

Tickets for TAGABOW's release and showing of the film Expansion Pak. Featuring live performances by Full Body 2 and Her New Knife.

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

All ages

Presented by 4333 Collective.

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

