Death Cult - Brothers Grimm

THE CULT : DEATH CULT 8323

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £73.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEATH CULT MARK 40-YEAR HISTORY

12-DATE UK & IRELAND TOUR ANNOUNCED.

Death Cult returns. The storied post-punk progenitor to The Cult will headline a one-off 12-date tour across the UK and Ireland throughout November 2023, including many venues where the...

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Lili Refrain, Death Cult

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

