DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frev x Holics Party

El Sol
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Frev y el colectivo artístico independiente Holics se unen para traerte una fiesta cargada de musicón, vibras altas y mucho talento. Con los dj sets de 2 de sus productores Shyne y Chef C, que traerán los mejores ritmos de la new wave, y acompañados por el Read more

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Chef C

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.