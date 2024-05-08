Top track

The Longest Johns - Beer Is Great

The Longest Johns w/ Seán Dagher + The Dreadnoughts (Low Tickets)

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Longest Johns w/ Seán Dagher + The Dreadnoughts - Live at LPR on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00pm doors | 8:00pm show (all ages)

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Longest Johns, Seán Dagher, The Dreadnoughts

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

