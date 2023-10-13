DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Herbert Holler's Jams - Live at LPR on Saturday, October 13th, 2023
Celebrating the best of late 90's/early 2000's R&B, pop, and hip-hop with classics and deep cuts from TLC, 112, Aaliyah, Jagged Edge, Justin Timberlake, Destiny's Child, and more. Hosted
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.