DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New date added due to huge demand! Fred Wesley and James Brown’s backing band, The JBs, return to Jazz Cafe for a final night in the history of funk.
Beginning his career with Ike and Tina Turner, he later became musical director, arranger and composer fo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.