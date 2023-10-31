DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KINYXX 1st anniversary - Halloween Edition

La Terrrazza
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On October 31st, we will celebrate KINYXX's 1-year anniversary, Halloween, and our season closing at La Terrrazza, in a mandatory Dresscode edition. A year ago, we started this project, and we never imagined that in just a few months, we would have such an Read more

Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.