The Orchestra of The Age of Enlightenment: THE NIGHT SHIFT

The George Tavern
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Strike the viol! Be transported back in time with an evening of music for two viols and lute at our favourite east London establishment.

The viol was once the most fashionable instrument in Europe, its luscious sound defining the soundtrack of the 17th an

Presented by The Orchestra of The Age of Enlightenment

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

