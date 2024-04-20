DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
From $47.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius live at Eddie's Attic!

Multi-Grammy award winner Tim O'Brien and his wife Jan Fabricius have performed together nationally and internationally either as a duo or as part of the Tim O'Brien Band since 2015.

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Tim O’Brien, Jan Fabricius

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

