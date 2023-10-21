Top track

KNIFE BRIDE - permanent s m i l e

Knife Bride

Green Door Store
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Bridal Party (But Everyone’s Dead) @ Green Door Store 🩸 Join us in holy matrimony this October for KNIFE BRIDES ‘Dedding’ 💒 👰🏻 🤵 with a stacked line up, prizes to win, and blood to spill, come to mosh, stay to party. Emo’s welcome and encouraged. Read more

Presented by Echelon Talent Agency Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

fakeyourdeath, Knife Bride

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

