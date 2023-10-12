Top track

PoP Comedy #22 w/ Nick Helm, Jessie Cave and MORE!

Prince of Peckham
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£9

About

PoP Comedy is a new material comedy night upstairs at the fantastic Prince of Peckham pub.

With Nick Helm, Jessie Cave, Ania Magliano, Jack Barry and Kate Cheka!

Doors 7.15pm, Start 8.00pm. Latecomers may not be admitted. Line up subject to change.

Presented by PoP Comedy.
Lineup

Nick Helm, Ania Magliano, Jessie Cave and 1 more

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

