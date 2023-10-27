DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ab Oriri

CISIM
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
TheatreLido Adriano
€13.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ab Oriri. Primo studio su tentativi di procreazione
di TONIA GARANTE con SALVATORE CARUSO
EMANUELE CARUSO GARANTE e TONIA GARANTE
coprodotto da Compagnia Caruso Garante e Il Lato Oscuro della Costa aps

Ci sono anime che nascono sotto un cavolo, altr Read more

Presentato da CISIM.
Lineup

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open8:00 pm

