MajorStage Presents: Lil Tracy @ The Brooklyn Monarch

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

Come out to The Brooklyn Monarch for a special night with Lil Tracy!

Featuring:

BambyH20

Chris Miles

Guy

Rockstar Payso

Presented by MajorStage

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by MajorStage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lil Tracy, Chris Miles, Rockstar Payso

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

