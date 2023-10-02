Top track

Fausto / Faustito - Ode to Billy Joe / Speak Low

Fausto/Faustito

The 13th Floor
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us on Monday, October 2nd for An Evening with Fausto / Faustito here in the heart of Austin's Red River Cultural District! https://faustofaustito.com/

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Covert Curiosity.

Lineup

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

