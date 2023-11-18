DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Left For Dead, Feral Kids (GR), SKUM

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
Left For Dead, Feral Kids (GR), SKUM. ~ Garageland London

GARAGELAND ~ 70's PUNK ROCK + GARAGEPUNK + ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB ~ FREE ENTRY!!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Garageland London.

SKUM, Feral Kids, Left For Dead

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

