Norman Jay MBE

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMargate
£22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join us at Faith in Strangers on the 3rd of November for an unmissable night, with the legendary Norman Jay MBE

Presented by Soundcrash

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Norman Jay MBE

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

