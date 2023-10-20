Top track

Firestations, Melinda Bronstein and Autohaus

Whereelse?
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London dream-pop ensemble Firestations are back with their first full album in five years. A clear-eyed and bold statement, deftly combining big ideas with pop sensibilities in a captivating way, it’s the band’s best work to date.

Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Firestations

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

