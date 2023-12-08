Top track

Sud Sound Festival

PalaCalafiore
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsReggio Calabria
€53.41

About

Siete pronti per il 1° Sud Sound Festival?

Tre grandi artisti, un unico grande evento!

Gionata Boschetti in arte SFERA EBBASTA, classe 1992, è un rapper originario di Cinisello Balsamo. Rapstar della scena odierna italiana e mondiale, indiscusso rec*** Read more

Presentato da Cormaci Group

Lineup

Finesse, SFERA EBBASTA

Venue

PalaCalafiore

Via Vecchia Pentimele, 89122 Reggio Calabria Reggio Calabria, Italy

Doors open7:00 pm

