Mantawoman

Purcell Room
Sun, 15 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50
The yangqin innovator welcomes you to the seascape of the human heart in a musical journey, flowing through kaleidoscopic portals and vast emotional geographies.

The yangqin is a traditional Chinese instrument with 144 steel strings which the player strik

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

