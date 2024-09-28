DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Float Along Festival 2024

VARIOUS SHEFFIELD VENUES
Sat, 28 Sept 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsSheffield
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Float Along Festival returns to Sheffield on Saturday 28 September 2024. Set across various venues, previous festivals have included the likes of The Murder Capital, Erol Alkan, Katy J Pearson, Pigsx7, Gengahr, English Teacher, W. H. Lung, Warmduscher and Read more

Presented by Strange Days
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

VARIOUS SHEFFIELD VENUES

Sheffield, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.