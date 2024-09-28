DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Float Along Festival returns to Sheffield on Saturday 28 September 2024. Set across various venues, previous festivals have included the likes of The Murder Capital, Erol Alkan, Katy J Pearson, Pigsx7, Gengahr, English Teacher, W. H. Lung, Warmduscher and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.