DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HOWDY! Welcome to RODEO! A lawless late night comedy show in Old Street with the best acts on the circuit, hosted by Paddy Young
★★★★★
Join us for laughs 9-11:30pm and music and boozing until the early hours of the morning.
Ticket includes free entry t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.